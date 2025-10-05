Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.