Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

