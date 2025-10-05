Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.88 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.63 and a 200-day moving average of $376.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

