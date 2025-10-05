Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $481.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

