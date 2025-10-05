Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 1,912 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

