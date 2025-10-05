iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,808,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

