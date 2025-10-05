JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

