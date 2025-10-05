Kickstand Ventures LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,124.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,591 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 31.4%

EFV opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

