OLD National Bancorp IN Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

