OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 170,894 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,894 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.