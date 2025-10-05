NTV Asset Management LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 367 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after buying an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,160.35. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

