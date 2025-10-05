Realta Investment Advisors Sells 129 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,796 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 302,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Shares of LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.88 and a 200 day moving average of $460.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

