Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

