Kickstand Ventures LLC. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $578,100,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

