UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $360.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.84 and a 200-day moving average of $354.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

