Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $840.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $734.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

