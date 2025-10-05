Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

