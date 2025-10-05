Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $710.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $762.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.