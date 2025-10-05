Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 103.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,160.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

