iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Holdings Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.