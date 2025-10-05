Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

