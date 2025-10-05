Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

