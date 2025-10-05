Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 369 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.