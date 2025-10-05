Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.9% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $331.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average of $297.59.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

