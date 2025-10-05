Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Boosted by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

