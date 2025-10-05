Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $331.74. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

