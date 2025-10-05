Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1,184.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

