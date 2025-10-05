Quent Capital LLC Sells 607 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.