Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Lessened by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2,575.0% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $504.69 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

