The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.7% in the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

