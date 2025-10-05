Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $394.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

