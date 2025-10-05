Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.18 and a 200 day moving average of $259.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

