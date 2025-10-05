iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

