Ascent Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $755.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $762.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.