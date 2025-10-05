Hill Island Financial LLC Has $348,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 142,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

