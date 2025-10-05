Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires Shares of 1,962 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

