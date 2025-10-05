Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VIG opened at $217.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

