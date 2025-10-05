Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

