Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

