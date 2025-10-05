Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $31,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $141.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

