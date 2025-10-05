Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 57.1% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.17. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $607.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

