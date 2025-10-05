Clarius Group LLC Sells 526 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,002,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 9,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 111 Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 21,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $346.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.22 and its 200 day moving average is $372.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

