Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.