JSF Financial LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 65,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

