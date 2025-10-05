Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

