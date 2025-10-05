CrowdStrike $CRWD Position Reduced by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of -411.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.22 and a 200-day moving average of $440.01. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $283.80 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

