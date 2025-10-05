Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

