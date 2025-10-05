O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $286.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

