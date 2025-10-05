MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 8.3% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $86,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

