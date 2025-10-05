Hill Island Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWF opened at $469.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.66. The company has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

